Lucky players in the Thompson-Okanagan scratched and picked their way to a total of $226 million in prizes last year, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.
The biggest local win was a $31-million jackpot that West Kelowna woman Jennifer Cole scored in the July 8 Lotto Max draw.
Seventeen other people had wins of $500,000 or more, while a total of 24.5 million wining tickets were sold across the region.
Lottery players across the province as a whole won $802 million last year, while BCLC delivered $1.3 billion in net income to the province in its 2021-22 fiscal year.