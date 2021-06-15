Just over 800 people marked their ballots Saturday during the second of three advanced voting opportunities in the Penticton byelection.
The city says a total of 822 votes were cast Saturday, lifting to 1,559 the number of people who have already selected their favourite of 10 candidates.
The final opportunity for advanced voting is Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
General voting is set for this coming Saturday, June 19, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at both the PTCC and Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, followed soon after by results.
A total of 3,752 ballots were cast in the last city byelection, staged in 2013 to elect a new mayor and councillor, representing voter turnout of approximately 15%.