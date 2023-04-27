Stage 1 watering restrictions take effect May 1 in Penticton as part of the city’s efforts to ensure reservoirs are full ahead of the dry summer months.
According to the restrictions:
• Odd-numbered street addresses may water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays only.
• Even-numbered street addresses may water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays only.
• There’s no watering allowed on Mondays.
• Townhouses and condominiums follow their street address, not their unit addresses. Mobile homes use their respective unit numbers in place of street address.
Watering times are:
• Automatic irrigation/sprinklers are permitted to run between 12:01 a.m. and 6 a.m. on designated days.
• Manual irrigation is permitted to run between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., and 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., on designated days.