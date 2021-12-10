Increased highway traffic through Penticton resulting from closures elsewhere in the province has also increased the need for road safety improvements south of the city, according to the group behind an online petition that’s calling on the B.C. government to act immediately.
Of primary concern for the Kaleden Citizens Committee for Traffic Safety are the uncontrolled intersection of Highway 3A and Highway 97 just south of the community and the stretch of Highway 97 between Okanagan Falls and Penticton that passes through Kaleden.
With the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 1 both closed for repairs due to last month’s flooding, Highway 3 is currently the only route between the Lower Mainland and B.C. Interior.
“Since the Coquihalla closed, we’ve been getting a lot more traffic coming through, which has led to increased traffic, greater speeds. They’re just driving in a way that’s completely inappropriate,” said Heather King, spokesperson for the Kaleden committee.
King said the B.C. Transportation Ministry has “not been very accepting” of members’ requests for help, which date back years, but the situation has become more dire in recent weeks.
“We’d just like to see something done,” said King.
The petition had 2,400 signatures as of Friday afternoon en route to a goal of 2,500.
The effort has the full support of Subrina Monteith, who represents the area on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and shares the committee’s concerns.
“It’s a disaster in the making,” said Monteith.
“The big hurdle is when something goes wrong, either traffic is routed through our rural community, which has very narrow, winding roads that two vehicles can barely pass on… or people have to go all around through Eastside Road, which is another (difficult) route with motorhomes and trailers and rigs.”
Erik Lachmuth, district manager for the Transportation Ministry, said Friday he’s aware of the petition and confirmed improvements are being considered.
He told an unrelated press conference there has been “minor signage enhancement” in the area, and ministry staff have been out this week doing traffic counts “so we can get a really good understanding of what the concerns are right now and respond appropriately.”
Lachmuth also suggested something is in the works for the junction of Highway 3A and 97 near the Kaleden weigh scale, where vehicles heading towards Penticton turn left against two lanes of traffic without the benefit of stop lights.
He said this week’s counts revealed a peak of 15 commercial vehicles per hour turning left after waits of 30 to 50 seconds.
“We have drafted up a potential major lane reconfiguration – a temporary setup – to potentially help there, but it is a large undertaking of traffic control devices and changes in the area that we are verifying whether that is the best solution there, whether it’s warranted given the delay times and the turning movements that are happening, or whether we should focus on more of a long-term solution for that intersection,” said Lachmuth, who wouldn’t commit to a timeline for the work.
“I don’t have a firm timeframe because we need to understand the problem,” he explained.
Lachmuth said approximately 1,300 commercial vehicles per day are currently travelling each way on Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton. About 80% of those vehicles are going no further east than Princeton, instead using Highway 5A as a shortcut between Princeton and Kamloops.
BC Highway Patrol didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday and it’s unclear if the increased traffic on Highway 3 has led to an increase in crashes.
The route is only open for essential travel and is the subject of a weather advisory due to heavy snowfall that was expected to start Friday night.