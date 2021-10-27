Curious about the air your kids are breathing at school? There’s a report for that.
Now available on the Okanagan Skaha School District website are reports for each of its facilities with details abouts their respective heating, cooling and ventilation systems.
The reports, which include things like inspection dates, can be found under the COVID-19 tab at www.sd67.bc.ca.
Superintendent Todd Manuel told trustees at their meeting Monday night that all schools have been switched to MERV 13 filtration systems as recommended by the B.C. Education Ministry. Additionally, all schools’ air intakes have been adjusted to maximize flows into the buildings.
Such measures are intended to limit transmission of COVID-19 through the air.
Meanwhile, as of Tuesday there were three local schools listed in a public database of potential exposures maintained by Interior Health.
The three facilities were: KVR Middle School, possible exposure dates of Oct. 15, 19-20; West Bench Elementary, Oct. 19; and Trout Creek Elementary, Oct. 19-20.
The database lists names of schools where a staff member or student attended the facility while infectious and there is a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19. Schools are removed from the database 14 days after the last exposure date.
Parents whose kids attend the listed schools are simply advised to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone who needs to isolate or take further action should receive specific instructions from public health officials.