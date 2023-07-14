The following press release was put out by the Penticton Indian Band on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 3:31 p.m.:
The Penticton Indian Band Chief, Council, and community would like to thank BC Wildfire Service, City of Penticton Fire Department, PIB Fire Department and other local emergency agencies for their quick response to the fire south of Skaha Hills area. PIB enjoys a close working relationship with BCWS, allowing for a quick and collaborative approach to respond to events in our territory.
Penticton Indian Band would also like send our appreciation to the public for their calls to the wildfire reporting lines, as well as posting on social media. It allows responders the opportunity to see what is happening from different vantage points and respond in the best way possible.
Please remember, if helicopters are responding to a fire in the region, please be sure to stay away from areas where aircraft are pulling water from. If you see smoke that could potentially be from a smoldering fire, call *5555 from your cell phone, or 1-800-663-5555 from your landline.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and wildfire crew who recently lost a young crew member in the line of duty near Revelstoke, your sacrifice is immeasurable and we are so sorry for your loss.