Friday, FeB. 4
• Opening ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics, live on CBC and other major networks, beginning at 3:30 a.m. (PT)
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: Mia Harris, Artist in Residency and "My Journey - Redux," by Michael Sime, Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• KIJHL junior hockey, Princeton Posse at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m. at Summerland Arena
• Dine Around 2022 featuring $30, $40, or $50 three-course menus at select restaurants and wineries. All dishes are paired with optional B.C. local wines, beer and spirits. For details and menus visit: dinearound.ca/interior/restaurants/
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, anoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• “Roots Resilience, Rejuvenation,” by Linda Lovisa at George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland, weekdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: "Jackass Forever," (14A, 96 minutes); "The Power of the Dog," (PG, 126 minutes); "Belfast," (PG, 98 minutes); "Scream,” (14A, 114 minutes); “Sing 2,” G, 110 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” PG, 150 minutes); “The King’s Man,” 14-A, 131 minutes); “Encanto,” G, 109 minutes); “House of Gucci,” 14-A, 158 minutes). For showtimes and to tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: "The 355," (PG, 122 minutes).
• Cascades Casino Penticton open daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m. - 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesday- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Fish and chips at the Royal anadian Legion ranch No. 40, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Jam Night at the Penticton lks Lodge No. 51, 6:30 p.m., for additional details call: 250-492-2949
Saturday, Feb. 5
• CFUZ each ity Radio celebrates its third anniversary of being on the dial, presenting a full day of live programming on 92.9 FM), donations can be made online at www.cfuz.ca, by phone at 236-422-0929 or in person at the CFUZ studio at the Cannery Trade Centre: 121-1475 Fairview Road
• KIJHL unior hockey, Osoyoos Coyotes at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m. at Summerland Arena
• BCHL junior A hockey, Trail Smoke Eaters at Penticton Vees, 6 p.m. at South kanagan Events Centre, featuring "Hockey Fights Cancer" Night, the team will be accepting donations to the Canadian Cancer Society and fans are encouraged to wear purple to the game. For tickets visit the SOEC ox office or purchase online: valleyfirsttix.com
• Guitarist Daryl O'Neil of the Darylectones performs at Firehall Brewery, 6077 Main Street in Oliver, 6 p.m., entry by donation, reservations recommended
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council presents “Aging Art and the Modern Elder” by the North Okanagan Chapter of Federation of Canadian Artists opens at The Leir House, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., show runs until arch 12. You may view it online at: pentictonartscouncil.com
• Royal Canadian Legion branch 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge PJ Party, featuring meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner (fried chicken w/mashed potatoes), 5:30 p.m., music to follow with Thirteen Broken Bones
• Karaoke at the Barley Mill Brew Pub
• JCI Penticton 2022 President's Dinner, 6 p.m., Bufflehead Cappuccino and Wine Bar at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, for information: jcipenticton.com
• Adult Beginner Pottery Wheel Morning Class at Speckled Row Studio, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., 108-78 Industrial Ave West, for details phone: 778-931-0251.
Sunday, Feb. 6
• Acoustic musician Tristan Telle performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m.
• Peach Gravy Co-Op Foundational Improv Workshop at Penticton Arts Council, at the Leir House, 9 a.m. 1 p.m. with instructor Isaac Gilbert or 2-6 p.m. with instructor Cain Critchlow. For additional information, email: info@pentictonartscouncil.com
• Royal Canadian Legion branch 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Hot rockin’ bingo at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-9 p.m.; meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, 1:30-3 p.m.