If your laptop computer is now more useful as a paperweight, it’s time to consider donating it to a local group that will make sure your machine is properly looked after in retirement.
Technicians at Penticton and Area Co-operative Enterprises will gladly take your old computers for parts and recycle what they can’t use. Refurbished machines are then sold to the public at affordable prices.
PACE has set a goal of 50 computers for its summer laptop drive, and everyone who donates a machine will be entered into a draw to win an HP All-In-One desktop.
While it operates on a for-profit basis, PACE is a social enterprise with a primary goal to provide jobs for member workers, who have barriers to traditional employment.
Such employment barriers – mainly mental health issues, but also physical disabilities, addictions and even recent incarceration – aren’t a problem for PACE, which offers flexible scheduling and a variety of jobs for its members.
PACE’s main business lines include collecting electronic waste at its downtown Penticton headquarters, sorting construction debris at the Okanagan Falls landfill, and recycling mattresses at the Campbell Mountain Landfill.
PACE is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, in the warehouse at 105 Martin St. with access off Estabrook Avenue.
For more information, call 250-276-4163.