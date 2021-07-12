Nearly $160,000 is flowing to emergency operations centres in the region.
The funding, announced last week by the B.C. government as part of a larger $1.8-million package, includes $133,800 for training and an integrated virtual needs assessments for EOC’s operated by Summerland, Keremeos, Princeton, Oliver, Osoyoos and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. Penticton’s EOC received $25,000.
“People across the Southern Interior know the importance of emergency preparedness given that collectively we have a lot of lived experience,” said Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell in a press release.
“To ensure that we are ready the next time a crisis arises, we’re investing in training and infrastructure to keep people safe.”
Emergency operations centres are responsible for co-ordinating local government responses to disasters, ranging from issuing evacuation orders to caring for displaced people.