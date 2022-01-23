Who deserves to go back in time to save society?
That will be the subject of UBC Okanagan’s annual Life Raft debate, taking place online Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Five UBCO professors will argue that they should be able to go back in time to save the world from impending doom.
Associate Dean of Research Dr. Dean Greg Garrard will play the role of devil’s advocate, suggesting no one deserves to go back in time.
The audience will make the final decision.
The event is a free presentation, open to the public. A question-and-answer session will follow the debate. To register, go to