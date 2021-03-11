Summerland is enjoying a surge in new power hook-ups.
The district’s electrical utility received 42 requests for connections during the first two months of this year, compared to 33 in the same period of 2020 and just 11 in 2019.
“When people apply for service we currently don’t ask for the reason for the upgrade. However we are planning to do a new survey that will ask customers questions on the 2020 year so that will give some insight,” Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, said in an email.
“That being said, in talking with the electric utility, we believe this is firstly home renovations, secondly infill lots and carriage homes.”