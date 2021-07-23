Elected officials from the Penticton Indian Band and City of Penticton renewed ties this week in their first sit-down in over a year.
Topics of discussion included the introduction of a land acknowledgement at Penticton city council meetings, servicing agreements, possibilities for transit expansion, river channel maintenance and creek restoration and naturalization, according to a press release issued Friday by the city.
“I believe that our first initial meeting was very productive and went very well. Introductory discussions carried out have provided both councils a brief insight on a number of issues of common concern,” said PIB Chief Greg Gabriel in the release.
“It was acknowledged that there will always be issues or challenges but as neighbours we will work together in a positive and respectful way towards a long-term and strong relationship. We look forward to future meetings.”
Both sides have committed to meeting quarterly from now on.
“Coming together regularly benefits not only the relationship between both our councils, it also benefits the people of both our communities by focusing our attention on the joint opportunities and challenges we share in common,” said Mayor John Vassilaki in the release.