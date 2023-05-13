You’re cruising around town on an e-bike or e-scooter instead of a car these days. Exercise, lower carbon emissions, reduced traffic congestion – all good.
But your e-bike or e-scooter doesn’t go as fast as your car, so you’re thinking of modifying your battery, or using one that didn’t come with your bike, for extra voltage and speed? Please don’t, says Health Canada.
In a warning issued this week, the agency said misuse or modification of lithium-ion batteries in e-mobility devices can lead to serious fires.
“It is important to charge and store your lithium-ion batteries safely and to only replace them with parts from the original manufacturer. If the original manufacturer cannot be reached, contact the product retailer,” the warning states. “After-market batteries purchased separately or from an unknown source can be a risk as they may not follow the appropriate safety standards and may not be compatible with your e-bike or e-scooter.”
E-mobility device battery fires are increasing across North America, Health Canada said, and they can be deadly. U.S. statistics from January 2021 to November 2022 show at least 208 e-mobility fire or overheating incidents. These resulted in at least 19 fatalities involving e-bikes, e-scooters and hoverboards, the agency said.
Smaller lithium-ion batteries are found in power tools, toys, personal electronics, vaping products and power banks. However, Health Canada said batteries found in e-mobility devices are larger and more powerful, and incidents involving these batteries can be more severe, with explosions or fires that are hard to put out.
Health Canada is asking that you never modify batteries for use in electric bikes or scooters, make your own batteries, and or add external batteries to increase voltage or capacity.
The agency also asks that e-mobility owners do the following:
• Stop charging your lithium-ion batteries once they are fully charged.
• Charge and store lithium-ion batteries away from items and surfaces that can catch fire, such as pillows, beds and couches.
• Learn how to safely dispose of lithium-ion batteries. Batteries are considered hazardous waste and should not be placed in household garbage.
• Report any incident with an after-market lithium-ion battery to Health Canada.
• Report safety issues with e-mobility devices to Transport Canada's Defect Complaints and Recalls Hotline at 1-800-333-0510 or submit a form online at tc.gc.ca/recalls.
Meanwhile, Health Canada has issued a recall notice for cordless window coverings. The recalled products do not meet the Corded Window Coverings Regulations and pose a strangulation hazard, said the agency. Children may pull looped cords around their neck or become entangled in the cords which can lead to strangulation and even death.
This recall involves the Hewish Semi Sheer Top Down Bottom Up Pleated Shade, Darby Home Top Down Bottom Up Room Darkening Roman Shade and the Alcott Hill Top Down Bottom Up Black Out Pleated Shade in various sizes. The products were sold on Wayfair.ca and the manufacturer’s name Green Mountain Vista may be found on the products.
Consumers should immediately stop using the products, keep all cords away from children, and cut the product’s cords before discarding them. Take a photo of the destroyed product and Green Mountain Vista will replace it.
For more information, consumers can contact Green Mountain Vista by telephone at 1-802-862-0159, Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET, by email at office@gmvista.com or go to the company’s website at gmvista.com.