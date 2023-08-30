The Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance has hired Shauna Sprules as program co-ordinator for the 2024 Meadowlark Nature Festival.
“As a long-time resident of the Valley and a regular participant in Meadowlark Nature Festival events, Shauna will bring that experience, plus her business strengths and fresh ideas to the position,” said the alliance in a press release.
“She has a wealth of volunteer experience in Penticton and a true love for the great outdoors.”
Sprules can be reached at info@meadowlarkfestival.ca as of September 1, 2023.
She replaces Paul Lockington, who stepped aside to join the OSCA board of directors.
The world-class Meadowlark Nature Festival takes each May long weekend in places around the South Okanagan-Similkameen.