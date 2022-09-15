Penticton author Yasmin John-Thorpe has donated multiple copies of her Reading Is Fun books to area schools, learning academies and private tutors.
Last year, the children’s writer, along with a dyslexia consultant and marketing specialist (both from the United States) launched Reading Is Fun Books, aimed at benefitting parents and teachers seeking material for early readers and students challenged by dyslexia.
The books are now available in British Columbia.
“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done because I can’t create, I have to use these words, these letters, these vowels,” said John-Thorpe in an interview. “When I’m writing, I will find I can’t use a certain word because it’s a long vowel… I need a short vowel.”
Norma Hill, a private tutor, is impressed by the books which come in different levels and are beautifully illustrated.
Hill worked with a 13-year-old and found John-Thorpe’s books to be worthwhile.
“I find these books very useful because he (her student) doesn’t read fluently. He can read every single word, but goes plunk, plunk, plunk. Even after one lesson using this book, he was reading more smoothly. I noticed that even though he could decode, he wasn’t necessarily understanding. These books really help him understand.
“Because he’s 13, I thought he’d think they were too elementary, too ‘little kid’, but he really enjoyed the activities at the end of the book and didn’t feel bad using a book that was so simple.”
RIF Books are drawing praise from Megan Windeler from the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre.
“Reading books with children is a way to connect many modes of development — language development, social development, and cognitive development. It helps with relationship building and is such a valuable activity for preschool children. These useful books will be added to the centre’s preschool library and they will use the books throughout the year for the children who attend the program,” she said.
Reading is Fun (RIF for short) Books are also available in Washington and Arizona. They will be for sale on Amazon or by visiting: RIFBooks.com