The baby was already on its way when Vernon firefighters reached the scene of an emergency call Saturday morning.
About 4:15 a.m., firefighters from station No. 2 were dispatched to an emergency labour call in the 6900 block of Cummins Road. They arrived within two minutes.
“By the time we got upstairs, the baby was already coming so there was no time to get the mother to hospital,” said Acting Lieut. Trevor Keenan. “We were first on scene, so firefighter Cody Grier jumped immediately into action and helped calm the mother, coaching her through a fast delivery with BC Ambulance Service dispatch on the phone.”
Grier worked as a paramedic for 10 years prior to moving to Vernon to become a firefighter.
“Our trainers do an exceptional job of preparing us for scenarios like this, even if we don’t see them very often,” said Keenan. “We do annual training for a number of major medical situations, such as bleeding control, spinal injuries, and child birth, and regularly review how we would approach various situations within our platoons.”
Paramedics arrived shortly after.
Mother and baby are perfectly healthy.