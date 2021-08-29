An injured firefighter who was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital on Thursday was back working on the White Rock Lake fire, Friday.
“The firefighter was working along a steep section of the control line when they took a tumble downhill,” the BC Wildfire Service said in an update on the massive fire.
“Medical aid was on site and responded accordingly,” the BCWS said. “The injured worker was taken to the Kelowna General Hospital via aerial and ground transportation as a precautionary measure.
“No substantial injuries were sustained and the worker has now returned to the fire camp,” the BCWS said.
The fire has burned 82,000 ha. between the North Okanagan and Kamloops, but weather conditions are said to be helping containment. It’s being worked by 370 firefighters, 14 helicopters, and 45 pieces of heavy equipment.