People interested in learning more about the veterans in their families can get assistance next week at the Oliver Archives.
As part of its “Research to Remember Week,” the Oliver and District Heritage Society is offering four daily opportunities for people to learn how to look up military and service records, plus comb through local archives for information about their relatives.
There will also be a small display of archival objects, photos and documents relating to veterans, volunteers, and workers on the home front. Archives assistant Alec Wolff, who curated the display, will be available to help direct visitors in their searches.
“I really look forward to helping the community with this research. I believe it’s a really valuable thing to remember a loved one’s service, and there are few better ways of doing that than finding pieces of their past that can broaden the rich story of a veteran’s life,” said Wolff in a press release.
The sessions will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 8, 9, 10 and 12. The Oliver Archives building is located at 430 Fairview Rd. Building capacity limits will apply and masks will be required indoors.
For more information, contact the Oliver Archives at 250-498-4027.