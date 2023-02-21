This past year our school district achieved its highest six-year graduation rates ever, for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous students (86% and 96% respectively), exceeding provincial averages once again.
A key component of the academic excellence in our district is the kindness we celebrate on Pink Shirt Day.
Kindness builds safety, and when a student knows they are safe, they are ready to learn. This is why we teach students to be kind and respect the diverse cultural, religious, and gender identities in the Central Okanagan.
Kindness also extends beyond the classroom and our learners prove the power of kindness every day. When young learners at South Kelowna Elementary choose to donate part of their entrepreneurial efforts to a Ukrainian refugee family or a secondary learner like Tor Broughton takes much-needed supplies to people experiencing homelessness, students prove that kindness creates real change in the world.
When elementary students gather winter clothing for their classmates to use on the playground or middle school students create a diversity club to make sure no one's voice is left out, students prove that kindness makes a difference at school.
We will continue to teach kindness to maintain safe and inclusive schools because together, we learn.
Kevin Kaardal is Superintendent of Schools/CEO with the Central Okanagan School District