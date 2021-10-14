Walmart Canada is looking to hire 78 permanent workers at its Penticton store and is hosting a job fair Thursday and Friday to help find them.
As part of a national push to hire 12,000 people, the local store invites job seekers to drop in from 1-8 p.m. each day.
“Walmart offers many benefits for employees including training programs and the potential for upward momentum, as well as many perks to help employees save money and live better,” the company said in a press release.
“Part-time associates have access to benefits and the opportunity to receive a year-end bonus, a tuition reimbursement program, customized training, and education opportunities. Walmart has also recently announced enhanced paternity leave benefits, which are also available to part-time associates.”