In what has become an annual occurrence, staff at the Town of Oliver have won the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting for their 2019 annual financial report.
The tribute recognizes those who demonstrate a spirit of full disclosure that helps communicate a municipality’s financial position and encourages people to read their report.
The award, presented at this week’s council meeting, was handed out by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, which has 21,000 members.