Against the opposition of at least nine neighbours, local politicians have granted retroactive approval for a concrete floor inside a Naramata cannabis growing facility.
The flooring surface matters because the B.C. Agricultural Land Commission deems cannabis cultivation to be a permitted use of farm land, provided grow facilities have bare soil for floors. Installing concrete floors is seen as a barrier to putting the land back into productive agricultural use in the future.
As such, cannabis growing facilities are also banned from having concrete floors under the zoning bylaws of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Except for one located at 2864 Arawana Rd., owners of which were granted a development variance permit from the RDOS board on Thursday that retroactively authorized the floor.
It was approved by an 8-1 vote of rural directors.
Subrina Monteith, who represents Area I (Skaha West/Kaleden/Apex, cast the lone vote in opposition. Adrienne Fedrigo, who represents Area E (Naramata) moved the motion but didn’t speak to it.
An RDOS staff report recommended in favour of granting the permit because “allowing an existing building with a concrete foundation to be used for indoor cannabis production will not alienate productive agricultural land,” and will encourage “diversification and enhancement of farm income.”
Neighbours disagreed in nine letters attached to the board’s agenda package that also touched on concerns about traffic and security around the facility.
In a separate business item, the RDOS board punted when it came time to give first two readings to a draft version Naramata’s first-ever Official Community Plan and send it out for a public hearing.
Instead, the board voted to refer the draft OCP back to the Naramata Advisory Planning Commission for further consideration.
The OCP features all the usual maps and land designations, plus a few contemporary additions.
That includes a statement that Naramata is a designated “Cittaslow” community, which is a philosophy “based on place-based identity – preserving the threads of each urban area’s own unique characteristics that collectively come together to promote and support community.”
Also notable is an anti-development statement from the Penticton Indian Band, which notes “all things on the land in any given area are interconnected and interdependent,” and “therefore, any alterations to the land or the systems upon it are affected exponentially and cumulatively by the myriad of lasting changes from both a cultural and environmental perspective that come from developments in the OCP subject area.”