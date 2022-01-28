Friday, Jan. 28
• This is “Family Literacy Week” in B.C. where families are encouraged to read books, play games, attend online and
outdoor events, and connect with loved ones virtually. For more information: decoda.ca
• Thrash Wrestling presents “A New Level,” 7:30 p.m. at LUSO Canadian Multicultural Society, 135 Winnipeg Street, $20 (or $30 for Friday and Saturday night), available in advance from ticketseller.ca or One Boardshop at 104-2210 Main Street or $25 at the door, vaccine passport and facemasks are mandatory to attend
• KIJHL junior hockey action, Kamloops at Osoyoos Coyotes, 7:35 p.m., The Sun Bowl
• Fish and chips at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Jam Night at the Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, 6:30 p.m., for additional details call: 250-492-2949
• Dine Around 2022 featuring $30, $40, or $50 three-course menus at select restaurants and wineries. All dishes are paired with optional B.C. local wines, beer and spirits. For details visit: dinearound.ca/interior/restaurants/
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• “Roots Resilience, Rejuvenation,” by Linda Lovisa at George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland, weekdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Cascades Casino open, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday and Saturday until 2 a.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesday- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., by donation
• Down the Rabbit Hole and Ornamented II at the Leir House Cultural Centre, Thursdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., a free display
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7 (Friday-Thursday): “Scream,” (14A, 114 minutes); “The 355” (PG, 122 minutes); “Sing 2,” (G, 110 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “The King’s Man,” (14-A, 131 minutes); “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” (G, 96 minutes), “Encanto,” (G, 109 minutes); “House of Gucci,” (14-A, 158 minutes); “No Time To Die,” (Bond 25, PG, 163 minutes). For showtimes and to tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Nightmare Alley” (14-A, 150 minutes).
Saturday, Jan. 29
• FIS NorAm Mogul and Dual Mogul competition at Apex Mountain Ski Resort, begins with singles competition, free to spectators
• Thrash Wrestling presents “A New Level,” 7:30 p.m. at LUSO Canadian Multicultural Society, 135 Winnipeg Street, $20 (or $30 for Friday and Saturday night), available in advance from ticketseller.ca or One Boardshop at 104-2210 Main Street or $25 at the door, vaccine passport required
• KIJHL junior hockey action, Osoyoos Coyotes at Princeton Posse, 7 p.m. at Princeton & District Arena; Kelowna Chiefs at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m., Summerland Arena
• The Midnight Special performs at the Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, dinner and show is $10, 6-10 p.m.
• Start Painting with Diana Skelhorne at Penticton Arts Council, noon-4 p.m. at The Leir House, $65, call 250-492-7997
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.
• Karaoke at the Barley Mill Brew Pub
• The Flannel Contract with special guests Rob McLaren featuring Skiddley Bones, The Firehall Brewery in Oliver, 6 p.m., by donation, to reserve: firehallbrewery.com/events
Sunday, Jan. 30
• National Football League conference championships: Cincinatti at Kansas City, 3 p.m. PT (CBS); San Francisco at LA Rams, 6:30 p.m. PT (FOX).
• FIS NorAm Mogul and Dual Mogul competition at Apex Mountain Ski Resort, second of two days with dual competition, free to spectators
• Hoodoo Adventures Youth Climbing Contest, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., age groups: Youth B, C, D u-14, u-12, u-10, for details: hoodooadventures.ca/climbing-wall
• Live music!: International folk musician FAR performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Meat draw at the Barley Mill Brew Pub in support of Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre, starts at 1:30, 2:15 and 3 p.m., multiple chances to win
• Peach Gravy Co-Op Foundational Improve Workshop at Penticton Arts Council, at the Leir House, 9 a.m. 1 p.m. with instructor Isaac Gilbert or 2-6 p.m. with instructor Cain Critchlow, $230 for five sessions. For additional information, email: info@pentictonartscouncil.com
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw,4 p.m.
• Hot rockin’ bingo at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-9 p.m.
• Paired Dinner at Chute Lake Lodge, 6 p.m., call: 250-496-5262
Monday, Jan. 31
• Okanagan Skaha School District 67 meets virtually, 6:30 p.m., to view the meeting live visit: sd67.bc.ca
• Creative Journaling for Teens – Self-Expression through Visual Art Techniques, 3:30-5 p.m. at Cowork Penticton, $120 for four sessions, call 778-718-5757
Tuesday, Feb. 1
• Penticton City Council meets virtually on Zoom, sessions begin at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., to view the agenda or watch the meeting live, visit: penticton.ca
• Penticton Museum and Archives presents Brown Bag Lunch series featuring “Stories Behind the Artifacts”, presented by Chandra Wong, noon at Penticton Library and Museum auditorium (maximum of 25 people in person) or on Zoom.
All events listed require proof of vaccination and, in many cases, mandatory masks. Due to the possibility of abrupt cancellations, we suggest phoning in advance.