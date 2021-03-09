OLIVER — “Fantastic” is how organizer Dan Trakalo of the B.C. Sheriffs Service described the results of the Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics which took place Friday afternoon in downtown Oliver.
Nine brave people, including members of the Oliver RCMP and local sheriffs, took part in the frigid dunking that raised more than $742.
Water in the splash pool came directly from a fire hydrant.
“It’s just so important to raise these funds so the athletes can get to all their events, to get out and show all their talents,” said Trakalo, adding this will be an annual event involving his co-workers and the Oliver Mounties.
Originally, $362 was raised from the event but on Monday, Oliver Daily News owner/operator Jack Bennest matched the total with a personal donation.