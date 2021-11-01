A building housing North Valley Gymnastics in Vernon was destroyed by fire Sunday morning.
The building on 31st Street was already engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived about 7:15 a.m.
All they could do at that point was to prevent the fire from spreading to other properties.
“Crew members worked quickly and diligently, and did a very good job of containing this large fire,” said deputy fire Chief Alan Hofsink in a news release.
“Unfortunately though, the entire building has been lost. We now have an excavator on site to demolish the portions of the walls that were still standing. This is being done for safety and to mitigate the risk of flare ups or hot spots.
“The cause of fire is not known at this time and an investigation is underway,” said Hofsink.
“We would like to extend sincere condolences to the owners, coaches, members and participants of the gymnastics club for this great loss.”
There were no injuries.