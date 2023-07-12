While all eyes were on June’s opening of a splashy new pub attached to Skaha Lake Marina, a community group that’s now responsible for rebuilding and running the docks there has been hard at it, too.
Those efforts were highlighted Tuesday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside the facility, at which the Penticton Yacht Club is now into the second year of its 25-year operating agreement.
The non-profit club in 2022 bested two other competitors before inking a $45,000-a-year lease agreement with the city, which owns the property and has tenure from the B.C. government on the lakefront there.
To date, the club has completed approximately $120,000 of its five-year, $565,000 capital commitment to the facility, according to commodore Marc Tougas.
The bulk of the cash was spent on a new gas dock, while the balance went to landscaping, repairs and other updates at the 100-slip marina, which offers permanent and temporary moorage, plus boat rentals.
Tougas said the club is still awaiting provincial approval to install approximately 120 lineal metres of new docks, but does not yet have plans to add any new slips because the site is too constrained.
In his public remarks, Tougas noted his group worked closely with the Penticton Indian Band – a member of which opened Tuesday’s ceremony with a traditional welcome – to address its concerns about the site, which is of cultural significance.
The marina’s revival, following a period of upheaval that saw three different operators in just five years, is part of the municipality’s larger plan to revitalize the east side of Skaha Lake Park, including a new boathouse for the paddling community and an updated splash pad for kids.
The plan “was developed through a lot of consultation and reflects the desire to modernize the facilities, but, just as importantly, to maintain the community feel that has made it such an integral part of Penticton,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield.
He went on to applaud the other groups involved in the marina project, including the Dragonboat Pub, the owners of which promised a $2.5-million investment into the facility as part of the winning bid put forward in conjunction with the Penticton Yacht Club.
The club also operates a badly outdated 450-slip marina on Okanagan Lake.
Tougas said his group hopes to redevelop that site too in the years ahead under the terms of a long-term lease with the city similar to what’s now in place at Skaha Marina.
The club’s current deal at Okanagan Lake expires in two years around the same time as the city’s tenure on the water there, and it’s expected the marina’s renewal will figure into those discussions.