Staff were tickled pink at the South Okanagan-Similkameen Medical Foundation office recently as the Survivorship paddle boating team dropped off $1,600 cheque for their current fundraising campaign.
SOSMF has set a $10-million goal for its effort to equip a new oncology department that’s under construction now at Penticton Regional hospital. The new space, which will be located in a different building, will be double the size of what exists now.
Survivorship, comprised of breast cancer survivors from across the South Okanagan, has been paddling since 1999 and currently has seven teams from the Penticton area.
They are always looking for more team members. No previous dragon boat experience is required. If you are interested in learning more, reach out to info@pentictondragonboat.com
Join them in September on Skaha Lake as they host the annual Penticton Dragon Boat Festival.