Survivorship gives back

Survivorship team members Gisele Allen, Rosemary Hodson, Cathi Jorgenson, Shirley Larose, Beverley Rice, Jennifer Turnbull, Claire Waterman and Margie Wyatt along with Tracey Dueck and Lissette Little of the SOS Medical Foundation.

 Special to The Herald

Staff were tickled pink at the South Okanagan-Similkameen Medical Foundation office recently as the Survivorship paddle boating team dropped off $1,600 cheque for their current fundraising campaign.

SOSMF has set a $10-million goal for its effort to equip a new oncology department that’s under construction now at Penticton Regional hospital. The new space, which will be located in a different building, will be double the size of what exists now.

Survivorship, comprised of breast cancer survivors from across the South Okanagan, has been paddling since 1999 and currently has seven teams from the Penticton area.

They are always looking for more team members. No previous dragon boat experience is required.  If you are interested in learning more, reach out to info@pentictondragonboat.com

Join them in September on Skaha Lake as they host the annual Penticton Dragon Boat Festival.  