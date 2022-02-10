Friday, Feb. 11
• Official grand opening of Penticton’s new outdoor skating rink, bring your skates, 1 p.m., the rink is located behind City Hall
• KIJHL junior hockey, Sicamous Eagles at Princeton Posse, 7 p.m. at Princeton & District Arena; North Okanagan Knights at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena
• Jenny Long and studio resident, award-winning photographer, Robert Kenney present “Frame of Reference,” The Long Gallery, 374 Main Street, Wednesdays through Sundays, 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council presents “Aging Art and the Modern Elder” by the North Okanagan Chapter of Federation of Canadian Artists at The Leir House, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. You may also view it online at: pentictonartscouncil.com
• “Roots Resilience, Rejuvenation,” by Linda Lovisa at George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland, weekdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesdays- Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Fish and chips at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., karaoke with Candi, 7:30 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m
• Jam Night at the Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, 6:30 p.m., call: 250-492-2949
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Death on the Nile,” (PG, 127 minutes); “Blacklight,” (PG, 105 minutes); “Marry Me,” (PG, 112 minutes); “Jackass Forever,” (14A, 96 minutes); “Scream,” (14A, 114 minutes); “Licorice Pizza, “PG, 133 minutes); “Sing 2,” (G, 110 minutes); “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes). For showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Scream,” (14A, 114 minutes).
Saturday, Feb. 12
• Get Married On Us on Valentine’s Day at the Barking Parrot, Chinese food buffet, 7-10 p.m., nuptials with J.O.P. Heather Byer, 9-10 p.m., DJ Flashy G, 10 p.m. to reserve your spot, contact Marty at 250-487-4663
• Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents “Musical Siblings:, featuring OSO grads Holly McCallum and Angela Zeng , 7:30 p.m. at Cleland Theatre, tickets range from $32.50-$65, okanagansymphony.com
• BC Buds (Kevin Foley) perform at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Mia Harris Artist in Residence at Penticton Art Gallery, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., by donation, for details: pentictonartgallery.com
• Michael Sime My Journey— Redux Exhibition at Penticton Art Gallery, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
• Step-by-Step Acrylic Landscape Painting with Roberta Far at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 1-4 p.m., call 778-718-5757
• KIJHL junior hockey, Sicamous at Osoyoos Coyotes, 7:35 p.m., The Sun Bowl; Kelowna Chiefs at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m. at Summerland Arena
• Be My Valentine — Dinner & Love Songs with Aidan Mayes and Mandy Cole at Time Winery & Kitchen, $155 per couple
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, general meeting, 11 a.m., meat draw, 2 p.m.,
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge Valentine’s Day celebration, meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner (rib dinner), 5:30 p.m., music to follow with Kyle Anderson (classic rock/traditional pop)
• Karaoke at the Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Adult Beginner Pottery Wheel Morning Class at Speckled Row Studio, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., 108-78 Industrial Ave West, for details phone: 778-931-0251
Sunday, Feb. 13
• Super Bowl LVI, Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals, 3 p.m. (PT, NBC).
• KIJHL junior hockey, Kelowna Chiefs at Princeton Posse, 6 p.m., Princeton and District Arena
• Mavin the Raven with Dorian Goodwin performs live at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Hot rockin’ bingo at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-9 p.m.; meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, 1:30-3 p.m.
• The Barley Mill presents meat draw, 1:30, 2:15 and 3 p.m., all proceeds to Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre
Monday, Feb. 14
• Valentine’s Day
• Summerland Council meets virtually, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., view meeting on Summerland’s YouTube page
• Oliver Council meets, 7 p.m. to view the meeting live: oliver.ca
• The Dream Cafe presents Canadian roots musician “WiL” in a hybrid show, 6-11 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Mia Harris Artist in Residence at Penticton Art Gallery, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., by donation, for details: pentictonartgallery.com
Tuesday, Feb. 15
• Penticton City Council meets virtually, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view agenda or view meeting: penticton.ca
• Okanagan School of the Arts Pre-Teen Improv Workshops for ages 9-12 at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 3:30-5 p.m., new session begins, $175 for six weeks, for details call 778-718-5757
• Penticton Art Gallery teen studio art program, 5:30 p.m., $65 (members) and $75 (non-members) monthly, call: 250-493-2928
• Tremendous Trivia at Slackwater Brewing, 6-8:30 p.m.