Special to The Herald
Rachel Brown has been recognized as Rotary’s Student of the Month for February 2021.
Brown, a Grade 11 at Princess Margaret Secondary School in Penticton is a well-rounded student, enjoying and excelling in academic studies, theatre performances and athletic endeavours.
She likes to lead, to help, to laugh and see her peers come along with her.
Brown has had a solid, like-minded group of friends that have challenged each other in positive ways from Pre-K and up. Her teachers from Kaleden Elementary, all the way up to Maggie, have been very caring and supportive.
Leadership teacher Gerri Hess stated that Brown is very passionate, genuine and humble in everything she does.
She was a prime leader with organizing the high school’s Remembrance Day events and quickly pivoted from collecting money for Christmas hampers to selling dry-soup bags because of the COVID-19 regulations and safety concerns.
Brown enjoys leadership as she finds it an excellent way to get involved with — and give back — to the community.
Working as a team with the other students was one of her motivators.
Brown also consistently put in more time on the projects than what was called for — or expected — and her efforts did not go unnoticed.
Pauline Tinka, her Spanish teacher, described her as “hard-working, kind- hearted, good with her peers, first to encourage classmates and helping others when they are down.” Students, like Rachel, make her hopeful for the future.
Marissa Buckley, her volleyball coach, described Brown as “a super kind, supportive and a great kid.”
“Beyond athletic ability, she was a great teammate and always tries her best,” Buckley said.
With COVID-19, it’s been a challenging year with next to no competition between schools, but Brown has made the most of it.
She enjoys her classes and understands what it means to comprehend what is being taught. If she struggles, she is willing to reach out to her teachers or friends. She’s not afraid to speak up, offer an opinion, ask for further clarification or help.
Brown would tell you she is not academic, but has begun to excel in all of her academic classes. School doesn’t come easy, but her internal competitiveness is pushing her forward, pushing her to do her best, pushing her to go in and ask teachers for extra help and taking time at home to complete her assignments. Brown has the ability to excel at whatever she would choose to pursue as a future career.
Her parents add that she is “a beautiful, smart, young woman with the world at the tips of her fingers.”
Brown has enjoyed her years of theatre where she was part of the ensemble in “Mamma Mia!” in Grade 9, Grade 10 she was a silly girl and a wolf in “Beauty and the Beast.” Now in her Grade 11 year, she is practicing for her role in Princess Margaret’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” as the Tin Man.
Brown sings her songs and practices her dance moves over and over at home until she gets it right. Brown seems to be at her best when the pressure is at its greatest.
Every year you hear from teachers about the kids who were so involved at school and how they rose to face the daily challenges of the daily grind.
Rachel Brown is just one of those kids.
She’s not out to be the best, but she will compete, and she will grind it out to finish what she started, with a cheery smile.
Brown grew up with two older brothers and a younger sister.
From the time Rachel was little, she decided she would compete and lead the way. She would never announce that she was competing against her brothers or her peers... she just did, quietly and whether she won or lost, you didn’t know she was competing.
The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise understands the importance of our community’s youth and wishes to recognize outstanding students for unique combinations of achievement in scholastics, extracurricular activities, community involvement, leadership and service to others.
While academic and athletic achievements are often recognized in the school, these other areas also deserve recognition and are the focus of this initiative.
The Student of the Month program is meant to promote success in and out of the classroom. For a student to be a well-respected citizen, they must be able to balance many different areas of life.
The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise is partnering with Pen-Hi and Princess Margaret Secondary School to select those students who have overcome challenges, made significant gains in their lives, and are examples for others to follow.