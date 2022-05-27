It’s easy with the benefit of hindsight to see that a doctor who was severely beaten by a patient in the psychiatric ward at Penticton Regional Hospital should have accepted a settlement offer from Interior Health just two weeks before the start of a civil trial last year.
But rather than take the offer, which was $625,000, plus legal costs and a confidentiality agreement, Dr. Rajeev Sheoran took his claim to trial and lost – and now he’s on the hook for Interior Health’s costs.
Details of the legal wrangling are contained in a written judgement issued Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court that ordered Sheoran to pay Interior Health’s legal bills, which are likely substantial considering the 36-day trial staged last year in Kelowna.
Based in part on Sheoran’s refusal to settle, Interior Health sought to be awarded double its costs, but Justice Steven Wilson concluded there was no basis to do so.
“The amount of the offer was a small fraction of the plaintiff's claim for damages,” wrote Wilson, and “although the plaintiff did not succeed, his decision to proceed to trial instead of accepting the offer was not an unreasonable one.”
Wilson also noted Sheoran “has been unable to work for many years, while the defendant is a publicly insured health authority,” so there is “obviously a significant difference in the financial circumstances of the two parties.”
Sheoran was injured Dec. 5, 2014, inside an interview room in the PRH psychiatric ward by patient Gregory Nield, who was admitted 10 days earlier after self-medicating with magic mushrooms to relieve headaches.
Nield, a decorated jiu-jitsu fighter, punched Sheoran multiple times, rendering the doctor unconscious and breaking his jaw.
Sheoran made several attempts at a gradual return to work, but hasn’t practised as a psychiatrist since 2017 and is now living with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Sheoran initially sued both Nield and Interior Health, but dropped the claim against Nield before trial.
At trial, Sheoran unsuccessfully claimed his assault was the result of negligence on the part of Interior Health.
In his trial judgement, Justice Wilson went through the exercise of calculating what he would have awarded Sheoran had the claim been successful: almost $9 million, including $2.6 million for loss of past earnings and $5.8 million for loss of future earnings.
Meanwhile, Nield was charged with aggravated assault in connection with the attack and convicted by a Penticton jury in 2017. However, the B.C. Appeal Court ruled in January 2019 the trial judge improperly excluded some evidence that would have allowed Nield’s lawyer to establish the defence of automatism.
A new trial was ordered, but the Crown chose not to go through with it and stayed the charge against Nield in February 2020.