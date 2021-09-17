Four decades after Terry Fox set out to raise the equivalent of $1 for every Canadian in the name of cancer research, the spirit of his quest remains alive and well in Summerland.
Terry Fox Runs staged last year in the community and at local schools pulled in a total of $13,525 – not bad for a town of about 12,000 people.
“We’re really doing our part. That’s more than $1 for every Summerlander,” said Heather Cooke, who’s helping organize this year’s community run, which is set for Sunday. (Similar events are planned in Penticton and Osoyoos)
Due to the pandemic, it will again be done virtually, so instead of organizers sending out all participants at once to run, walk or roll along the same route, attendees will pick their own courses and do them whenever they like on Sunday. To register, visit www.terryfoxrun.org.
Organizers will, however, have a table set up in the parking lot of the Summerland Aquatic Centre from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. so people can also register there, make in-person donations and purchase T-shirts.
This year’s T-shirts, which cost $20, are more stunning than usual.
In a nod to Indigenous heritage on Fox’s mother’s side, the foundation worked with Metis Nation BC to create the design, which includes images of Metis flower beading and the phrase “Try Like Terry” written in English, French and Michif, the traditional language of Metis people.
While standard T-shirts are blue, red versions are available for free for cancer survivors or those still battling cancer, who then become members of Terry’s Team.
In addition to the main event, Cooke’s organizing committee is once again running a separate challenge called Summerland Try for Terry.
Collectively during the month of September, residents are invited to help complete the final 2,637 kilometres of the Marathon of Hope by logging their distance each time they walk, run or hike.
To sign up, visit www.linktr.ee/terryfoxsummerland.
Finally, for those who don’t wish to participate in any of the events but are looking for an easy way to donate, they have the option of simply sending a text message to 45678 with the amount of their gift in the message.
Fox was just 18 years old when part of his right leg was amputated due to cancer. Three years later, he set out from St. John's, Nfld., en route to his home province of B.C. with a plan to run the equivalent of a marathon each day in order to raise money for cancer research.
After logging 5,373 kilometres, he was forced to quit near Thunder Bay, Ont., when the cancer spread to his lungs. He died in 1981 at the age of 22.
Since then, annual runs held in his name in communities across Canada have raised approximately $850 million for cancer research.
“For us to still be coming together 41 years later, I think he’d be pretty humbled,” said Cooke, but amazed at the same time that there’s this movement that has carried forward.”