Last month was the driest October in Penticton in more than 100 years, while the city just narrowly missed setting a new mark for warm temperatures, according to Environment Canada.
The meteorological agency recorded just one millimetre of rain at its Penticton airport gauge in October, representing only about 4% of the 26 mm the city typically gets.
That made it the driest October in Penticton going back to at least 1907, when records were first kept.
Meanwhile, the mean monthly temperature of 11.6 C was well above the normal mean for October of 8.8 C. That made it the second-warmest month in Penticton going back to 1907.
Penticton was one of four cities around B.C. to set new records for aridity in October. Twelve other cities, including Kelowna, set new marks for warm temperatures.