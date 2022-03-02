Repair crews got to work Wednesday on the CN No. 6 Tug, which has been taking on water from Okanagan Lake.
Located alongside the SS Sicamous, the boat sprung a leak in December or January, likely due to lake ice during the Christmas cold snap. Public in the area should expect to see activity around the tug, including a scuba diver team plugging the leak and water in the hull being pumped out.
Current estimates suggest approximately 75,000 litres of water will need to be removed from the hull. All work will be conducted with proper permits with no harm to the environment.
The tug, which is under the care of the SS Sicamous Society, was launched in 1948 and last operated on Okanagan Lake in 1973. It was towed to Penticton in 2007.