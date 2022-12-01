Medical researchers in Kelowna are looking for patients to help determine if magic mushrooms can treat people with alcohol use disorder.
Okanagan Clinical Trials put out the call this week for people living with moderate to severe AUD to volunteer for the study, which will determine the safety and effectiveness of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy.
“The use of psychedelics for mental health disorders is gaining the attention of the media, public, clinicians and scientists. OCT is excited to participate in this study to determine if psilocybin can be beneficial for people with alcohol use disorder,” said Dr. Kim Christie, president of Okanagan Clinical Trials, in a press release.
To be eligible to participate in the study, volunteers must be men and women between the ages of 19 to 70 years. Approximately 160 participants are required.
Treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.
To learn more about the study or to volunteer, visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call 250-862-8141.