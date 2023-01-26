Cultural traditions of the Okanagan’s first people will be given a more fitting stage this summer.
Organizers of the Pow Wow Between the Lakes announced Thursday the event will be resurrected at the South Okanagan Events Centre in late June after a three-year hiatus.
“It’s about culture, it’s about ceremony, it’s about traditions. There’s a lot of language and songs and protocol that is passed down at powwows,” explained Haley Regan, the incoming executive director of the host Four Seasons Cultural Society, in an interview following a press conference at the SOEC.
“In Indigenous cultures, we don’t write down our traditions or our protocols, that’s given orally, so a lot of that is communicated at the powwows.
“Also, powwows are where you find your people. It’s where you find your community, so it’s a great opportunity for you to learn from other people’s cultures, it’s a great opportunity for you to connect with one another, to pray with each other, to join in ceremony with each other. There’s a lot of healing that happens at powwows.”
The powwow traces its roots back to 1971, when it was created by members of the Penticton Indian Band through what was then known as the Four Seasons War Dance Society.
The group hosted powwows for approximately 30 years on Penticton Indian Band land, then went quiet before being reconstituted in 2015 as the Four Seasons Cultural Society. The society continued with the annual events through 2019, before COVID-19 shut down almost everything.
This year, with the PIB and City of Penticton deep into their own reconciliation work, the municipality offered use of the SOEC at no cost to organizers to help inject new life into the event.
“As a city, we’re committed to walking the path of reconciliation with the Penticton Indian Band and the community. And while words are important, action is essential as we move forward,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield.
“The Pow Wow Between the Lakes represents action. It’s a chance for the people of the Syilx/Okanagan Nation to celebrate. It’s a chance for us, their neighbours, to learn and embrace new traditions – new to us, of course.”
And the symbolism of the powwow moving off the PIB’s reserve should not be overlooked.
“There’s a huge significance,” said Regan.
“We are trying to bridge the gap between the city of Penticton and the Penticton Indian Band… because that’s what truth and reconciliation is about. It’s about living harmoniously together while acknowledging all the atrocities that were inflicted upon Indigenous people and the community.”
Those atrocities include the Indian Act, which banned powwows and other forms of cultural expression from 1876 through 1951.
“Powwows happened whether they were illegal or not. We were fighting for our culture and our cultural identify, so there were always powwows happening underground. Now, powwows have become a huge, competitive category for us Indigenous people,” said Regan.
And, in keeping with modern times, the Pow Wow Between the Lakes will allow people to enter dance competitions based on their gender identity, rather than their gender at birth, plus offer a special category just for people who identify as two-spirit.
“That is something we are all very passionate about. You do not have to be a specific gender to dance in a certain category,” said Regan, who said proper dancing regalia won’t be required either.
“That’s another key thing about powwows is it’s an opportunity for you to learn” about creating regalia, explained Regan.
“If you have a regulation (requiring) a complete regalia to compete in the competitive categories, that doesn’t leave a lot of room for people to learn. Not a lot of people can afford a full regalia or a lot of people are reclaiming their culture and they are just starting out building their regalia, so it would be totally inappropriate for us to not be able to include them in such a healing ceremony.”
The powwow is set for June 23-25 and will coincide with two other major events: The Penticton Elvis Festival and Peach City Beach Cruise.
“We’re not trying to take away visitors from those other events. We are trying to add an Indigenous aspect to those events, said Regan.
“We are trying to remind people that this is unceded territory. It’s not just about the fancy cars and the awesome impersonators. We are still here.”