The second phase of construction at The Ridge, which will double the size of the residential development, has been cleared to proceed by local politicians.
Located directly below Sendero Canyon, the first phase of the project consists of 53 lots in a blend of high-end homes. Phase two will feature more of the same with 55 new single-family lots, two multi-family lots and a park.
Due to slight changes in lot layouts and road configuration, the developer required minor rezoning and Official Community plan amendments, all of which were approved unanimously by city council at its meeting Tuesday.
A public hearing on the matter was staged Monday night, but it attracted no submissions.