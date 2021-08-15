Chamber Music Kelowna Society is receiving some stable funding from the Central Okanagan Foundation.
A two-year grant totalling $18,000 will allow the society to expand programs, “particularly outreach and community service activities,” according to a news release.
The society cancelled its 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but remains in a good position financially.
“During the two years covered by the COF grant, CMK will concentrate on enhancing access to the society’s community and educational offerings. Chamber Music Kelowna has recruited new volunteer board members with expertise in these areas,” the release said.
“The expanded services will include development of a new concert series above and beyond CMK’s regular five-concert subscription season at the RCA … The new series will be focused on performances in seniors’ residences and at community events in the winter months and will feature young B.C.-based performers at earlier stages in their careers.
The society has worked with the Okanagan Symphony to offer small-scale performances in the backyards of private residences.
That’s a program they want to continue.