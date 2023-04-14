Fest-of-Ale

This photo was taken Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

 Herald photo

Brewmaster Jeff Barry, centre, photo bombs this picture while co-workers Liam Peyton, left and Saxon Belanger pour a glass of Imperial Purple Pilsner at the annual Okanagan #FestofAle, Friday night at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. The two-day event continues Saturday.

