June has been proclaimed Pride Month in Oliver.
Council this week voted unanimously to accept a recommendation from the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society to have Oliver mark what is internationally recognized as Pride Month.
“We welcome you to acknowledge and celebrate your local LGBTQ2S+ community in the month of June and demonstrate the inclusiveness of Oliver,” the society wrote in a letter to council.
The proclamation that was endorsed by council describes the town as “an inclusive, accepting community providing opportunities for all to come together to celebrate their diversity,” and one that encourages “the affirmation of everyone, regardless of his or her ability, age, class, race, creed, religion, sex, gender identity, gender expression or sexual orientation.”