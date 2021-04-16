More than three decades after residents voted down the idea, new groundwork is being laid to study the possibility of incorporating Okanagan Falls as a stand-alone municipality.
The B.C. government has committed $80,000 to the project, and the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which has jurisdiction over the area, on Thursday approved the terms of reference without comment.
The community of approximately 2,500 people lies at the south end of Skaha Lake.
In a March 24 letter to the RDOS, Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne noted the funding is meant only to identify Okanagan Falls’ most pressing governance issues, consult with the public and study potential boundaries.
Should that work reveal a desire to further explore forming a new local government, continued Osborne, a complete incorporation study would then be ordered, but not completed, before the next municipal election in October 2022.
“It is my view that it should not be rushed, and we should have a clear expectation that if the community pursues a full incorporation process, it would not reach a conclusion until well into the next local term of office,” wrote Osborne.
Terms of reference for the initial study allude to the possibility of putting nearby subdivisions, such as Heritage Hills and Skaha Estates, within the boundaries of a new local government.
Re-exploring the idea of incorporation was among the recommendations of the 2020 Economic Development & Recovery Plan for Okanagan Falls.
The RDOS tried in 2010 and 2012 to obtain funding from the B.C. government for an incorporation study, but was turned down, prompting former Area D director Tom Siddon in 2013 to seek a broader governance study that eventually recommended splitting the area into two parts, a change that took effect with the 2018 civic election.
The only time the possibility of incorporation was actually put to a vote was in 1989, when it failed in a referendum.