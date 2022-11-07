With temperatures forecast to plunge well below the freezing mark this week, city crews are racing against the clock to clean up Penticton’s first blast of winter.
The city received approximately seven centimetres of snow on Sunday, while a similar amount was forecast Monday, according to Environment Canada.
The snow was expected to taper off Monday night ahead of clearing skies and colder temperatures, with a high of just – 5 C and low of – 12 C in the forecast for Wednesday.
Len Robson, public works manager for the City of Penticton, said his crews spent much of Monday morning plowing priority routes, such as major collectors, school zones and steep hills, then going right back to those same routes once they finished to remove fresh snowfall.
Roads that fall into two lower priority categories, like minor transit routes, the industrial area and local streets, were being earmarked for action later Monday or early Tuesday.
“We’ve got some really cold temperatures coming – no more snow, which is a good thing – but those cold temperatures are going to turn the snow we have into a cold, crusty mess, so we want to get it tidied up before then,” said Robson.
His crews operate a fleet of five large plow trucks, four small plow trucks, two loaders, one grader and four smaller pieces of equipment. They work in shifts from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Robson said he simply doesn’t have the staff to run around the clock.
Aside from clearing roads, public works staff were also busy dealing with upwards of 15 reports of trees and branches snapping under the weight of snow. The biggest trees that fell included a mature willow that just narrowly missed hitting historic Leir House and another near the Penticton Yacht Club. Robson urged the public to exercise caution around trees.
And even the mail was expected to be late, after Canada Post issued a yellow alert for the Okanagan and Similkameen regions, meaning its carriers were doing their best to make deliveries but delays were inevitable.
Meanwhile, treacherous conditions on local roads prompted School District 67 and 53 to cancel buses on Monday, while Cawston Primary School was closed to all students as a result of a power outage.
As for whether school buses will run today, SD 67 superintendent Todd Manuel said in an email Monday afternoon his staff was due to make that decision early this morning after checking on local road conditions and consulting with its bus contractors.
Manuel didn’t provide figures but said there were “a higher than average” number of student absences across the district on Monday.