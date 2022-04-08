A small water utility in the South Okanagan has issued a precautionary boil-water notice ahead of a planned maintenance shutdown later this month.
There are 28 connections on the Sun Valley water system, which serves a pocket of customers in the southeast part of Okanagan Falls. Responsibility for the system was handed over to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in 2017.
The RDOS is shutting down the system on April 19 to allow for inspection, cleaning and disinfection of its reservoir. On April 20, the entire system will be flushed
“Chlorine will be added to the system during this work and the taste and odour of chlorine may be present in the water for approximately one week,” stated the RDOS in its advisory.
“During the water-main flushing, accumulated sediments may become disturbed and become suspended in the water resulting in turbid and discolored water. The RDOS’s goal is to flush water lines until the water becomes clear, however residents may observe some discoloration or sediment in the water.”
Residents are advised to have an adequate supply of water on hand ahead of the shutdown, put in-home treatment systems offline to avoid plugging filters, and minimize use of hot water tanks until lines are running clear again.
Meanwhile, a small part of the Naramata water system is slated to go dry on Monday for work there.
The shutdown is planned for 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will affect some properties on Clarke and North Naramata roads.