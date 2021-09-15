The Summerland Community Arts Council invites the public to join in the celebration of the opening of its new art gallery at 9525 Wharton Street, Thursday, Sept. 16 from 7-9 p.m.
EARTHSCAPES by artist Madyln Hamilton is the first exhibition in the new gallery.
She will be present at the opening reception to speak about her work and answer questions.
"My intent is for the viewer to contemplate, examine, and take away a new awareness of their natural surroundings," said Hamilton who lives on the edge of a wilderness ravine in West Kelowna.
The ravine's colours, energies, and forms of life serve as inspirations for her work.
EARTHSCAPES run through Oct. 29.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday. Masks are mandatory.