Sylvain Leduc from Valleyfield, Quebec was crowed champion of the Penticton Pacific Northwest Elvis Festival, Sunday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Anthony Joseph from Hamilton, Ont. placed second and Mario Kombou from London, UK was third.
Two special awards were presented. Sylvio Fontaine from Whitewood, Sask. won the Heart of the King Award. Matt King from Stoneleigh, UK was voted the fan favourite
In the non-professional category, Rob Schwertley from Edmonson, Wash. was first. West Kelowna resident D.J. Dodge placed second and Brent Freeman of Guelph, Ont. third.