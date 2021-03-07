Interior Health will open 49 COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the health authority.
On Monday, seniors aged 90 and over, and Indigenous peoples aged 65 and over, can begin booking appointments by calling 1-877-740-7747. The call centre is open seven days per week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Vaccine appointments will begin on March 15 at clinics listed here: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/
Interior Health will establish a combination of small, medium and large clinics throughout the region, based on population and local needs. As the province’s vaccine program continues to expand, Interior Health will increase capacity with additional clinics opening by mid-April.
We remind everyone to be vigilant against fraud. Our call centre will never ask for financial information, credit card details, or social insurance numbers.
Our call centre will only ask for:
• legal name
• date of birth
• postal code
• personal health number (PHN) from the back of B.C. driver's licences or BC services cards, and
• current contact information; including a regularly monitored email address or phone number.
The public is reminded to follow a staggered approach to prevent long waits and system overload.
March 8: Seniors born in or before 1931 (90 years+) and Indigenous people born in or before 1956 (65 years+) may call to book their vaccine appointment;
March 15: Seniors born in or before 1936 (85 years+) may call to book their vaccine appointment; and
March 22: Seniors born in or before 1941 (80 years+) may call to book their vaccine appointment.
To learn about B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan and the Phase 2 rollout, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/bcseniorsfirst
For additional information on the immunization campaign, visit www.gov.bc.ca/covidvaccine
For more information on what to expect when you go to get vaccinated for COVID-19, visit: www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/getting-a-vaccine