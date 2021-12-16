Consistent with his background as a biologist, MP Richard Cannings this week tabled a pair of private member’s bills in the House of Commons that are meant to protect the environment.
The first would create a new Canadian Environmental Bill of Rights to enshrine peoples’ right to live in a healthy and ecologically balanced environment, plus provide the right to public participation in decision-making regarding the environment and the right to access information regarding the environment.
The second would restore protection to some lakes and rivers that was stripped away under the former Conservative government. It would include most waterways in Cannings’ riding of South Okanagan-West Kootenay, such as the Okanagan, Kettle, Granby and Slocan rivers, and Osoyoos, Skaha, Slocan, Christina and Vaseux lakes.
“A healthy environment is an integral part of what makes Canadians proud of our country. We need to enshrine the right to a healthy environment in our legal systems. The well-being of our communities—and ourselves—depends on it,” said Cannings in a press release.
“Canada is not taking bold enough steps to address the environmental crisis we’re facing. The government promised action and I’m hopeful that will mean these two measures will be embraced and passed into law.”
Cannings has one other private member’s bill working through the legislative process that would require the government to use wood in the construction of new public buildings.