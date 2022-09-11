Greater Kelowna’s jobless rate edged downward in August while the national unemployment rate climbed for the first time in seven months.
Across the Central Okanagan, the jobless rate fell from 4% in July to 3.9% in August. That means about 4,500 people of the region’s 116,400-strong labour force were out of work last month.
Kelowna’s unemployment rate is the lowest in B.C. and 10th lowest among the 37 metropolitan areas surveyed by Statistics Canada in its monthly jobs report.
In January, Kelowna had one of the country’s highest unemployment rates, at 7.2%. But for much of the ongoing pandemic, Kelowna’s jobs picture has been brighter than most of the rest of Canada, with the unemployment rate among the country’s lowest.
Nationally, the jobless rate rose 0.5 percentage points from July to August, to 5.4%.
It was the first rise in seven months, up from the historic lows of 4.9% recorded in both June and July.
“Employment gains in various industries, including professional, scientific, and technical services, were more than offset by declines in educational services and
construction,” Statistics Canada reported.
“There were fewer public-sector employees in August, while the number of employees in the private sector and the number of self-employed workers held steady.”