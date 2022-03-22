In recognition of the 75th anniversary of Peachfest, organizers are inviting all past Miss Penticton and royalty team members to participate in the 2022 festival.
A reunion banquet for all former royalty will be held Friday, Aug. 5 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. The banquet is free to all former Miss Pentictons and princesses. (A guest will be charged $75.)
On Saturday, Aug. 6, each royalty team will be featured in their own convertible, with a magnetic sign, at the Peters Bros. Grande Parade.
This event is being organized by Miss Penticton 2000 Jessica Okayama and her mother Kerri Younie on behalf of the Peach Festival committee and is separate from the Miss Penticton committee.
Anyone who would like to register should send their name, year they were Miss Penticton, if they plan on attending and whether they will require accommodation for the weekend.
A block of hotel rooms has been reserved for visiting royalty from out of town.
The committee is also in need of volunteers who can loan organizers the use of a convertible for a few hours on the Saturday morning.
Email: peachfestroyalty75@yahoo.com