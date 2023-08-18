Dear Readers:
We write today to emphasize the paramount importance of supporting your local newspaper.
As the digital landscape continues to evolve, we understand that accessing news and information has become increasingly convenient and instantaneous. The rise of technology giants and social media platforms has undoubtedly transformed the way we consume news, providing us with vast amounts of information at our fingertips. However, this rapid advancement has also brought about challenges for local news outlets.
The Herald plays an important role in delivering news in print and online to the communities and readership that we serve. We are more than a source of information though, we are a bridge that connects neighbours, businesses, events, and organizations within our communities and fosters a sense of belonging and unity, creating a shared understanding of the issues and opportunities that define our area.
Our journalists live and work within the communities they cover, making them deeply invested in providing accurate and reliable news. Supporting local papers helps maintain the integrity of journalism and ensures that the information you receive is vetted and credible.
While global and national news are essential, local newspapers focus on issues that directly impact your daily life. From local government decisions to community initiatives, your local paper keeps you informed about matters that influence your surroundings.
Newspapers, whether in print or online, offer diverse viewpoints, highlighting the different voices within our community. This diversity of thought is vital for a well-rounded understanding of various topics and encourages open dialogue on important matters. By keeping a close eye on local governments and holding officials accountable, local newspapers help maintain the checks and balances that are essential.
As Meta and other tech giants focus on removing news media sites, it is crucial to remember that your local paper is the heartbeat of your community. It plays an irreplaceable role in informing, engaging, and uniting the people around you. By subscribing to and supporting your local paper, you actively participate in ensuring that it continues to thrive in an ever-evolving world.
We encourage you to consider subscribing to the Herald, buy it at your favourite store or to show your support through other means, such as engaging with the Herald’s online content at pentictonherald.ca and sharing stories with friends and family.
Thank you for being an active participant in the well-being of your community and thank you for supporting your local paper.
—The Herald