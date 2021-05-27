With little advanced warning to local officials, BC Housing announced Thursday it has spent $7.9 million to buy three motels at the south end of Penticton as part of a broader redevelopment plan to preserve and upgrade 103 units of affordable housing in the city.
The newly purchased properties are all on Skaha Lake Road: Meadowlark Motel, Sun Valley Motel and Mayfair Motel.
The three motels are currently being used as below-market short-term rentals. BC Housing will take over all 57 tenancy rental agreements at the motels and make some minor improvements to the buildings while keeping residents in place.
BC Housing only alerted city officials to the purchases on Wednesday night, prompting Mayor John Vassilaki on Thursday to send back a letter to the agency outlining his hopes for the project.
“These properties are located on a high-profile corridor and in an area of strategic importance to the city. Our expectations around redevelopment are that the community and our planning and technical staff are involved from the onset and that the plans align with the direction outlined in our Official Community Plan,” wrote Vassilaki.
“We are encouraged that the intent of this purchase is to provide workforce, senior and family housing, which is in great need in our community as is well-documented in our housing needs assessment. We look forward to seeing plans and learning more about the vision that BC Housing has for these lots.”
In closing, Vassilaki noted the city is still waiting for BC Housing to produce a third-party audit of existing supportive housing facilities in the city and a relocation plan for residents of the old Victory Church homeless shelter.
Housing Minster David Eby said in Thursday’s press release the motel purchases are meant to preserve existing affordable housing in Penticton.
"We will continue to explore new and creative avenues like this one to help tackle the housing crisis and meet the needs of renters and homeowners across B.C.,” said Eby.
A fourth property on Skaha Lake Road owned by BC Housing, Skaha Sunrise Apartments, is also included in the redevelopment plans.
BC Housing said its long-term plans include applying for rezoning to redevelop all four properties into newer affordable housing.
“Details of these projects will be determined through consultation with the community,” the release added.